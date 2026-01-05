The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach Joins Forces With Sturgill Simpson for New Project

While teasing new music and performing throughout 2025, the last year was somewhat quiet for Sturgill Simpson when it came to the studio. Releasing his last album, Passage du Desir, in 2024, the country singer opted not to release an album in 2025. Over the last few years, Simpson not only expanded his discography but also his status in the entertainment industry. Appearing in films like The Creator and Killers of the Flower Moon, the singer never lost his love for country music. And according to Dan Auerbach, the two have been busy working on new music.

With the Grammy Awards right around the corner, Auerbach found himself nominated for Producer of the Year. Although a part of The Black Keys, he explained how being in the band allowed him to explore different avenues with a wide range of artists. And one of those artists was Simpson.

Speaking with The Tennessean, Auerbach said the stardom granted him freedom to “work on stuff I personally love, and it can be an artist who has no followers or an old established artist. I think what we do here is very boutique and very grassroots in a way.”

Sturgill Simpson Wants To Make “America F*** Again”

Not giving away too many details about what the pair worked on, Simpson has already started promoting a new album. Back in September, the singer took the stage at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Excited to play the historic venue, Simpson wanted to make the night special. He announced, “Fu-k it, I’ll tell you. Just so you guys know, we’re already gearing up. You ain’t ready, but we’re going to give it to you anyway. We just wrapped up a nice little … a new record… in the can.”

Paving his own path in country music, Simpson concluded his statement, declaring, “And for all the record labels out there acting like record labels that want to fu-k around, f-ck around. Find out. I just want to make America fu-k again!”

While embracing the alter ego of Johnny Blue Skies, Simpson left little doubt that he’s doing things the label’s way. Although loud and unfiltered, the singer wasn’t about to play by anyone else’s rules.

