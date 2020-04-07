Streaming Live & Free from the Duomo in Milan

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy, by invitation of the City and of the cathedral, and thanks to the hospitality of the Archpriest and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo. It will be live-streamed for free on YouTube.

“I believe in the strength of praying together,” Bocelli said. “I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.”

“The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for,” he said. “It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

Bocelli, with the ABF, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, is helping people through this crisis in other, very real ways. They have started a a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through their GoFundMe campaign or by contacting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, by writing to development@andreabocellifoundation.org.



This is how he responded to the invitation from the City of Milan in this dark time that has wounded all of Italy:



“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan.”

There will be no audience present, and strictly no access for the public (in compliance with government regulations on Covid-19), but the concert will be exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel at 6 pm UK time, which in America is 10am PST, 12 noon CST and 1pm EST.



Andrea Bocelli. Photo by Mark Seliger.

The hope of the concert is to share hope, and unify the world in the face of a global pandemic. It will promote the message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.



The historic Duomo, which is currently closed to all, will open its doors exclusiively for Bocelli, who will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world’s largest pipe organs.

The carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion, will include the well-loved “Ave Maria” setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria; uplifting sacred music repertoire on a day symbolic of the renewal of life.



Bocelli’s participation is entirely pro-bono.



Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, expressed gratitude and joy that Bocelli agreed to perform.



“I am happy Andrea has accepted our invitation,” said Mayor Sala. “This year, Easter will be very different for all of us. The joyous serenity that usually comes with this day has been greatly troubled by the pandemic we are experiencing. I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world.”



Monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo, the Archpriest of the Duomo of Milan, said, “The voice and word of Andrea Bocelli reminds us that the reason for our hope does not come from us but it is a gift that comes from God. This is what it means to promote, from our Duomo – the home of the people of Milan – and through the voice of Bocelli, the confidence that the Spirit of the Risen Crucifix will help us shape the days granted to us in the Kingdom of the One who wanted a new humanity, united and fraternal.”

