Anne Wilson Plots First-Ever Headlining Tour

Anne Wilson will soon be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour in support of her 2022 debut album, My Jesus.

Videos by American Songwriter

This fall will see the Grammy-nominated artist take on churches and worship centers across the country. The 20-stop trek will kick off in late September and come to a close at the end of October. Singer/songwriter and worship leader Josh Baldwin will join the artist as support along the way.

“The My Jesus Tour is a dream come true and I can’t wait for y’all to experience it,” Wilson shared in a press release. “Each night will be full of songs and moments of worship. I’m so grateful to have Josh Baldwin joining me and I’m looking forward to sharing the songs from my record My Jesus. I can’t wait to witness what God does through it. Get ready and we’ll see you this fall!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public, beginning Monday (June 26) at 10 a.m local time. See a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Gateway Community Church

Sept. 29 – Austin, Texas @ LifeFamily Mueller

Sept. 30 – Longview, Texas @ Woodland Hills Baptist Church

Oct. 1 – Montgomery, Ala. @ Frazer Church

Oct. 5 – Eden, N.C. @ Osborne Baptist Church

Oct. 6 – Columbia, S.C. @ Mt. Horeb Church

Oct. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Spring Branch Community Church

Oct. 8 – Bensalem, Pa. @ Christian Life Church

Oct. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mount Paran North

Oct. 13 – Sarasota, Fla. @ Sarasota Baptist Church

Oct. 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Trinity Baptist Church

Oct. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Lee Park Church

Oct. 19 – Holland, Mich. @ Ridge Point Community Church

Oct. 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Caring Place

Oct. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Connection Church

Oct. 22 – New Albany, Ind. @ Graceland Church

Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fox River Christian Church

Oct. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Compass Church – Naperville

Oct. 28 – Bowling Green, Ky. @ Crossland Community Church

Oct. 29 – Wooster, Ohio @ Wooster Nazarene

(Photo by Cameron Powell)