Anne Wilson Plots First-Ever Headlining Tour

Anne Wilson will soon be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour in support of her 2022 debut album, My Jesus.
This fall will see the Grammy-nominated artist take on churches and worship centers across the country. The 20-stop trek will kick off in late September and come to a close at the end of October. Singer/songwriter and worship leader Josh Baldwin will join the artist as support along the way.
“The My Jesus Tour is a dream come true and I can’t wait for y’all to experience it,” Wilson shared in a press release. “Each night will be full of songs and moments of worship. I’m so grateful to have Josh Baldwin joining me and I’m looking forward to sharing the songs from my record My Jesus. I can’t wait to witness what God does through it. Get ready and we’ll see you this fall!”
Tickets go on sale to the general public, beginning Monday (June 26) at 10 a.m local time. See a full list of upcoming tour dates below.
My Jesus Tour Dates
Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Gateway Community Church
Sept. 29 – Austin, Texas @ LifeFamily Mueller
Sept. 30 – Longview, Texas @ Woodland Hills Baptist Church
Oct. 1 – Montgomery, Ala. @ Frazer Church
Oct. 5 – Eden, N.C. @ Osborne Baptist Church
Oct. 6 – Columbia, S.C. @ Mt. Horeb Church
Oct. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Spring Branch Community Church
Oct. 8 – Bensalem, Pa. @ Christian Life Church
Oct. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mount Paran North
Oct. 13 – Sarasota, Fla. @ Sarasota Baptist Church
Oct. 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Trinity Baptist Church
Oct. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Lee Park Church
Oct. 19 – Holland, Mich. @ Ridge Point Community Church
Oct. 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Caring Place
Oct. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Connection Church
Oct. 22 – New Albany, Ind. @ Graceland Church
Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fox River Christian Church
Oct. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Compass Church – Naperville
Oct. 28 – Bowling Green, Ky. @ Crossland Community Church
Oct. 29 – Wooster, Ohio @ Wooster Nazarene
(Photo by Cameron Powell)