One-Time-Only Texas Eclipse Festival Canceled Due To Dangerous Weather

Texas Eclipse Fest was slated to be a one-off music festival in Burnet, Texas designed to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse with music, food, and good times. Unfortunately, it looks like the festival was just canceled due to warnings of severe weather, according to the festival runners themselves.

Videos by American Songwriter

The festival launched several days ago. They got in a few performances from bands like Skream, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, Tipper, and more. The plan was to continue to fest through today, April 8, to allow fans to view the total solar eclipse in its totality.

A number of musical acts were slated to play today, including Jordnmoody, Axel Thesleff, Duffrey, Tripp St., Opiuo, Clozee, Zingara, and LSDREAM.

[Get Tickets to See LSDREAM Live on the Festival Circuit in 2024]

Texas Eclipse Festival Canceled

According to the announcement, Texas Eclipse Fest was canceled due to “risks of high winds, tornado activity, large hail and thunderstorms” in Burnet. It appears that the decision to cancel the rest of the festival was the result of collaboration between Burnet County officials, local safety agencies, the National Weather Service, and the festival showrunners.

The post also noted that festivalgoers who have camped at the festival grounds or have already arrived can stay to view the eclipse. However, they are encouraged to “leave early for safety and to beat traffic.” If the weather becomes more severe, these instructions will likely change. Partial refunds will be given to festivalgoers for the canceled date.

Where To See The Total Solar Eclipse

The eclipse’s path of totality cuts through much of Texas, hence the purpose of the now-canceled festival. The eclipse’s path of totality will also cut through Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and several other US states.

Those in Austin, Waco, and Dallas will be in the path of totality. Those in the path will be able to experience the eclipse starting at around 12:00 pm today. San Antonio is partially under the path of totality as well.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.