“Another Team Niall Slay” as ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Surprises With Homecoming NFL Playoffs Performance

The Voice season 24 winner, Huntley, got the chance to sing the national anthem before his favorite NFL team’s Wild Card playoff game on Monday, January 15.

Huntley revealed last week that he would be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before his beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Despite his announcement, Huntley’s presence proved to be a surprise to some—a pleasant one at that. “I’m at the bucs vs eagles game minding my business and all of sudden Huntley from the voice comes out to sing the National anthem another [Team Niall] slay,” one fan tweeted.

‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley and His Unmatched Buccaneers Fandom

Once Huntley was confirmed as the national anthem singer for the Bucs game, he took to his social media pages to discuss his fandom. To accompany the note, Huntley, The Voice’s reigning champion, posted a throwback photo of him as a child wearing a full Buccaneers uniform.

“If you know me you know my whole life I’ve been obsessed with two things, one being music and the other is my love for the [Buccaneers],” he wrote. “I found out this week that I’ll be singing the National Anthem for PrimeTime Football on Monday night for the wildcard game between the [Buccaneers] and the [Eagles]. God is so good. Here’s a picture of the first Halloween I got to pick my costume.”

Huntley currently lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, but he was born in the Tampa suburb of Spring Hill, Florida. Much to Huntley’s delight, the Buccaneers knocked off the Eagles on Monday night, 32-9. Tampa Bay will now move on to the Division Round of the NFL playoffs. They will play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 21, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Buccaneers-Eagles game was the second NFL contest at which Huntley sang the national anthem in recent weeks. Huntley, The Voice fan-favorite, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a December 23 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at So-Fi Stadium in the L.A. suburb of Inglewood, California.

