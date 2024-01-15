‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Reveals NFL Playoff National Anthem Performance With Throwback Photo in Football Uniform

As winner of season 24 of The Voice, Huntley has taken on a lot of new responsibilities. One of those includes singing the national anthem at an NFL game not once, but twice. Huntley sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the December 23 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, and he’ll be singing again before the playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huntley posted a throwback photo of himself as a child in a football player Halloween costume to announce that he’ll be singing at the game. The Florida-born star shared that he recently found out he’ll be performing the anthem, and declared his love of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Voice Winner Huntley Shares He’ll Be Singing the National Anthem at Another NFL Game

“If you know me you know my whole life I’ve been obsessed with two things, one being music and the other is my love for the [Tampa Bay Buccaneers],” he wrote in the caption. “I found out this week that I’ll be singing the National Anthem for PrimeTime Football on Monday night for the wildcard game between the [Buccaneers] and the [Philadelphia Eagles]. God is so good. Here’s a picture of the first Halloween I got to pick my costume.”

As for his rendition of the national anthem at the December game, fans seemed a little split in the comment section on Instagram. One fan wrote, “That was the best rendition of the anthem I’ve heard in a long time. He didn’t do any of that obnoxious peacocking and just let his strong voice and amazing range give the song all the glory it deserved!” Another commented, “Singing a notoriously difficult anthem without accompaniment at that level of national exposure must be nerve-wracking. He did a great job.”

Still, others seemed to think he was off key or a “hot mess.” Some expressed shock that he even won The Voice. Yet, Huntley didn’t let the haters get to him, as he simply commented back with laughing face emojis. “[Your response] made me laugh!!! Embrace the haterssss my bro,” one person commented following Huntley’s response.

Another praised his overall talent, writing, “Dude you are just KILLER. Ask me how many times I’ve watched each video of every performance on the voice this season and now just tack [the national anthem] onto all those.”

(image via @hotgosipnewz on X)