Antonio Brown’s Brutal Burn of NFL Quarterback’s Zach Bryan Duet Has the Internet in Stitches

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Philadelphia Eagles devotee Zach Bryan managed to put their differences aside when Jones joined the “Heading South” singer onstage in New Jersey.

Budweiser in hand, the first-round draft pick temporarily took control of the microphone Friday (March 15) during Bryan’s 2020 song “Revival.”

Jones moved around the stage freely in spite of the ACL injury that sidelined him in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. He also betrayed little hint of the Giants’ reported quarterback battle. The franchise signed quarterback Drew Lock during free agency, and several outlets have reported the Giants plan to add a rookie quarterback during the upcoming NFL draft.

If the Giants do cut Jones, however, some social media users think he may have a future in music. “Daniel Jones is essentially just another member of Zack Bryan’s band,” the Talkin’ Giants podcast posted Friday (March 15) on X/Twitter.

Daniel Jones is essentially just another member of Zack Bryan’s band pic.twitter.com/KpcncgOHtr — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 16, 2024

Antonio Brown Rips Jones for Zach Bryan Performance

Considering Jones’ murky future in the NFL, anything he does is bound to invite controversy. “Daniel Jones has more appearances on Zach Bryan’s tour than games played in the last 8 months,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Daniel Jones has more appearances on Zach Bryan’s tour than games played in the last 8 months pic.twitter.com/DLexcQNmPI — Chaos Chris (@ChaosChrisPHL) March 16, 2024

Perhaps the most cutting comment came from retired (or not?) NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. “Best performance of his career,” Brown posted on X/Twitter, along with a clip of Jones onstage with Bryan.

Brown is no stranger to controversy, having been blocked by President Joe Biden and canceled by Swifties. Unsurprisingly, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer found it again with his dig at Jones.

With that said, Brown’s comments likely resonate with at least a handful of Giants fans who have watched their team advance to the postseason just once in the past seven seasons.

