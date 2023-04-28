Jonas Brothers Reveal Unreleased Track “Celebrate!” at NFL Draft 

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is underway and the biggest surprise on Thursday night (April 27) was the appearance of the Jonas Brothers.

The 2023 NFL Draft took place at Kansas City’s legendary Union Station and the National WWI Museum. The hitmakers, who are vocal New York Giants fans, streamed into Good Morning America ahead of the highly anticipated outing to share the exciting news.

“America, we can’t wait to celebrate the NFL Draft in Kansas City,” said Joe Jonas. “See you there,” added Nick and Kevin Jonas.

The siblings joined the ABC primetime broadcast with Race Davis and “College GameDay” analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit. The award-winning group revealed who the most athletic brother is during the segment and that they are enormous supporters of Penn State football.

The Jonas Brothers also shared their unreleased track “Celebrate!” The forthcoming anthem is expected to live on their sixth studio project titled, The Album. The record, which is due to drop on May 12, will include the viral hit “Waffle House” and chart-topping track “Wings.”

The hitmakers are keeping the up-tempo hit “Celebrate!” under wraps but jumped on social media to share highlights from the sporting event.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with disappointment, as they thought the brothers would perform live. Instead, they released a recording of the forthcoming hit.

“Went to the draft hoping you’d play there…left so sad,” said a follower. “Literally got there at 6 am hoping I would see you guys play your new song, and I’ve never been more disappointed,” added another.

Although a handful of listeners were left dissatisfied, they can catch the Jonas Brothers out on the road. The vocalists recently surprised fans with three shows in Los Angeles [April 25], Dallas-Fort Worth [April 26], and Baltimore [April 28]. They are also slated to hold a two-night-only show at Yankee Stadium supporting their album on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13. The group also released the official music video for “Waffle House.” Watch the clip below.

