Ciara Stands by Her Husband Russell Wilson After He Is Kicked to the Curb by the Denver Broncos

Ciara has always been supportive of her husband, nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. When Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos in 2022, the “1, 2 Step” singer celebrated by twerking atop a Ford Bronco.

Now that the Broncos have cut Wilson loose, Ciara is still standing by her man.

Russell Wilson Shows Appreciation for “Broncos Country”

Broncos general manager George Paton and coach Sean Payton announced Monday (March 4) that the NFL franchise planned to release Wilson March 13.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in 2022 with high hopes he could carry them to the Super Bowl, just as he did in 2013 with the Seattle Seahawks. However, that success never materialized.

Now, the Broncos will assume $85 million in “dead money” over the next two seasons. It’s up to the Broncos to decide how to spread that money out, the Guardian reported. However, Wilson is guaranteed $39 million from Denver this coming season.

Following the news, Wilson took to Instagram for a final “thank you” to Broncos Country.

“This city will always hold a special place in my heart,” Wilson wrote. “Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Ciara Calls Russell Wilson ‘Her Greatest Inspiration’

Wilson’s social media post attracted no shortage of admiration and well wishes from fans. But perhaps none stood out more than the one from his own wife.

“One of One!” Ciara wrote in the comments. “My greatest inspiration! I love you #3 #Grateful!”

Some fans of rival NFL franchises took Ciara’s comment as an opportunity to court Wilson and his family for their respective teams.

“we love you and we’re extremely proud of you!” a Pittsburgh Steelers fan replied. “Whenever you’re ready, please know that the @steelers would be honored to treat you and your family properly.”

A Saints fan chimed in, “bring your beautiful family to New Orleans baby.”

Ciara and Wilson began dating in early 2015, announcing their engagement in March 2016. Since their July 6, 2016 union, the famous couple has had three children together, two daughters (3 and 3 months) and a 6-year-old son. Ciara also shares a 9-year-old son with her former fiance, rapper Future.

The GRAMMY winner has never held back when it comes to discussing her love for her husband. “I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this,” Ciara told GQ in February 2021.

