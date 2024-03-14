Atlanta Falcons Win the Internet With Luke Combs Mockery After His Carolina Panthers Meltdown

While sharing a love for country music since a child, Luke Combs eventually moved to Nashville in hopes of kickstarting his music career with his debut EP The Way She Rides in 2014. That EP was just the start as the singer went on to release four studio albums while receiving 7 Grammy Award nominations. He even won Entertainer of the Year twice. Although thankful for his time in Nashville, he never forgot growing up in North Carolina or his love for the Carolina Panthers. With the NFL team making some interesting decisions recently, the singer shared his disdain for the team while the Atlanta Falcons used the moment to poke fun at him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this week, fans of the Panthers seemed confused when the team decided to trade defensive end Brian Burns to the New York Giants. And according to The Athletic, the team received the “No. 39 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a 2025 fifth-round pick, addition to an additional fifth-round pick swap.”

Not too excited about the moves from the Panthers, Combs decided to share his opinion on Twitter, writing, “WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point.”

.@Panthers WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 12, 2024

Already struggling with the news, the Atlanta Falcons decided to have a little fun with their rivals as they shared an image with Combs wearing their jersey. The team captioned the post, writing, “We’re always ‘One Number Away.’”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Unloads on Panthers Owner David Tepper: “It Ain’t Happening”]

Luke Combs Sets The Record Straight

With the Falcons showcasing Combs wearing their gear, the singer set the record straight when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. He insisted, “That particular picture was from 2019 at a show called ATLive that I played with Eric Church, and I actually lost a bet to my keys player who happens was a Falcons fan. We bet on the game, so nobody can question my fandom, we lost the game, I wore my Falcons jersey out there like I was supposed to.”

"That Falcons picture is from 2019 and I actually lost a bet to my keys player at the time who was a Falcons fan..



We lost the game and I wore the Falcons jersey so nobody can question my fandom"@lukecombs #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aWFWTn9jx1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2024

While a lifelong fan of the Panthers, Combs added, “Weaponize it all you want, I saw with Arthur Blank at the Super Bowl last year, Panthers didn’t invite me to go to the Super Bowl.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)