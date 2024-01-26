Ex-NFL Star Gets Full Arm Tattoo of Jhené Aiko’s Name Despite Never Meeting Her: “That’s My Spiritual Wife”

You could say it was love at first sight, but former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones never actually met singer Jhené Aiko. Despite this, Jones tattooed Aiko’s name across his arm because she meant so much to him.

Appearing on the JAXXON Podcast, Jones showed off a tattoo he got on his right forearm. The tattoo read the singer’s full name Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo. Jone said he connects with Aiko’s music on a deep spiritual level.

“That’s my wife. That’s my spiritual wife. It’s not even her music, I connect with her in a way….” Jones said, clarifying his stance on what a spiritual wife actually meant. “I’ve never met her. I’ve never communicated with this woman. But whenever I listen to her music, whenever I think of her, it gives me calm frequencies.”

Jhené Aiko and the NFL Star Have Never Met

Unfortunately for Jones, Jhené Aiko is currently in a relationship with rapper Big Sean. The couple even have a child together. So, it’s unlikely that Jones and Aiko are destined for anything other than the spiritual planes. For a time, Aiko had Big Sean’s face tattooed on her arm, but she’s since apparently covered it up, according to E News.

As for Jones, he could use some positive spiritual vibes. The NFL player has had a topsy-turvy few years with the Raiders, according to Larry Brown Sports. On Instagram, Jones claimed that the Raiders locked him out of the team facilities and hinted at behind the scenes drama. He also claimed authorities took him to a mental health facility against his will.

He said, “I was taken in by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week against my will. I was injected with (I don’t know what). They said that it was a court hold and the Las Vegas Police put me on it. I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online. I answered my front door and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to.”

Despite signing a three year $51 million contract with the team, Jones didn’t play any in the past season. The team officially released him last year, and he is now a free agent.

