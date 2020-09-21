Neil Young Announces Track List for Long-awaited ‘Archives Vol. II’ Box

Neil Young has finally revealed the full track list for his long-awaited Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 box, which will be released on Nov. 20. The massive 10-disc box, structured as a tall cube like its 2009 predecessor, Archives: Vol. I (1963-1972), covers a brief but fertile period in his prolific career. Picking up where the first box left off, this one starts just after the release of Harvest and ends with Odeon Budokan, a live album containing previously unreleased versions of 10 mostly classic Young songs recorded in England and Japan during his Zuma tour with Crazy Horse.

As noted on his Neil Young archives website’s NYA Times-Contrarian news page, the list contains 12 never-released songs and 49 never-released versions. Among the new songs is one titled “Born to Run,” recorded during the Zuma sessions but not included on that November 1975 release — very possibly because Bruce Springsteen had released his career-making Born to Run album that August.



The new tracks also include a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised on Robbery” on disc three, Tonight’s the Night. Disc one, Everybody’s Alone, contains a new track titled “Sweet Joni,” along with three others: “Letter from ‘Nam,” “Come Along and Say You Will” and “Goodbye Christmas on the Shore.” Disc five, Walk On, contains Young’s version of “Greensleeves,” a song dating to medieval times. New tracks on disc six, The Old Homestead, are “Homefires,” “LA Girls and Ocean Boys,” “Frozen Man” and “Daughters.” Disc nine, Look Out for My Love, contains the final new track, “Mediterranean.”





In August, Young had said the box was going to be available on Nov. 6; the date has moved many times since its originally intended drop date a few years after the first box. He’d previously promised a July 24 release, but said Coronavirus shutdowns caused production slowdowns. Earlier this year, he finally released Homegrown, recorded in 1974 and also included here.



Young’s announcement also states the release will be available only via the Neil Young Archives website. Preorders start Oct. 16. Young is expected to announce release dates for several other projects, including a deluxe 50th-anniversay edition of his seminal 1970 album, After the Goldrush. He has already announced a Nov. 6 release date for Return to Greendale, a live album recorded during his 2003 Greendale tour with Crazy Horse.



Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 track list

(* = never-released song; # = never-released version)

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

1. Letter From ‘Nam *

2. Monday Morning #

3. The Bridge #

4. Time Fades Away #

5. Come Along and Say You Will *

6. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

7. Last Trip to Tulsa

8. The Loner #

9. Sweet Joni *10. Yonder Stands the Sinner

11. L.A. (Story)

12. LA. #

13. Human Highway#

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

1. Here We Go in the Years

2. After the Gold Rush

3. Out on the Weekend

4. Harvest

5. Old Man

6. Heart of Gold

7. Time Fades Away

8. Lookout Joe

10. New Mama

11. Alabama

12. Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

1. Speakin’ Out Jam #

2. Everybody’s Alone #

3. Tired Eyes

4. Tonight’s the Night

5. Mellow My Mind

6. World on a String

7. Speakin’ Out

8. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

9. Roll Another Number

10. New Mama

11. Albuquerque

12. Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

1. Tonight’s the Night

2. Mellow My Mind

3. World on a String

4. Speakin’ Out

5. Albuquerque

6. New Mama

7. Roll Another Number

8. Tired Eyes

9. Tonight’s the Night Part II

10. Walk On

11. The Losing End #

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

1. Winterlong

2. Walk On

3. Bad Fog of Loneliness #

4. Borrowed Tune

5. Traces #

6. For the Turnstiles

7. Ambulance Blues

8. Motion Pictures

9. On the Beach

10. Revolution Blues

11. Vampire Blues

12. Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

1. Love/Art Blues #

2. Through My Sails #

3. Homefires*

4. Pardon My Heart #

5. Hawaiian Sunrise #

6. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

7. Pushed It Over the End #

8. On the Beach #

9. Vacancy #

10. One More Sign #

11. Frozen Man *

12. Give Me Strength *

13. Bad News Comes to Town #

14. Changing Highways #

15. Love/Art Blues #

16. The Old Homestead

17. Daughters *

18. Deep Forbidden Lake

19. Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

1. Separate Ways

2. Try

3. Mexico

4. Love Is a Rose

5. Homegrown

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. We Don’t Smoke It No More

9. White Line

10. Vacancy

11. Little Wing

12. Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

1. Ride My Llama #

2. Cortez the Killer

3. Don’t Cry No Tears

4. Born to Run *

5. Barstool Blues

6. Danger Bird

7. Stupid Girl

8. Kansas #

9. Powderfinger #

10. Hawaii #

11. Drive Back

12. Lookin’ for a Love

13. Pardon My Heart

14. Too Far Gone #

15. Pocahontas #

16. No One Seems to Know #

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love

1. Like a Hurricane

2. Lotta Love

3. Lookin’ for a Love

4. Separate Ways #

5. Let It Shine #

6. Long May You Run

7. Fontainebleau

8. Traces #

9. Mellow My Mind #

10. Midnight on the Bay #

11. Stringman #

12. Mediterranean *

13. Ocean Girl #

14. Midnight on the Bay #

15. Human Highway #

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

1. The Old Laughing Lady #

2. After the Gold Rush #

3. Too Far Gone #

4. Old Man #

5. Stringman #

6. Don’t Cry No Tears #

7. Cowgirl in the Sand #

8. Lotta Love #

9. Drive Back #

10. Cortez the Killer #