Ari Lennox Says Upcoming Tour Will Be Her Last

Before her 2023 North American Tour has even kicked off, Ari Lennox is already calling it her last.
The R&B powerhouse will be taking her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, on the road in the new year, but recently alerted fans on social media that it will be her last trek. The vocalist gave little explanation but wrote that this choice came from “reasons out of my control.”
“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she shared. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon Vegas!”
Her posts garnered comments of support from loving fans, saying things like “This is your life and your happiness” and hoping for more new music in the future.
See her post below.
Last month, Lennox took the stage alongside Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, and other musicians like Smokey Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, and Jimmie Allen to honor AMA Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie with a medley of his work.
Some of the shows on her upcoming tour have already sold out, but a full list of dates can be found below.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Jan. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Jan. 29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Feb. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 11 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox
Feb. 14 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Feb. 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Feb. 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
Feb. 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Feb. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Mar. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Mar. 4 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Mar. 5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Mar. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
Mar. 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Mar. 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Mar. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mar. 21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Mar. 25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Mar. 28 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
Mar. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage