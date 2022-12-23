Ari Lennox Says Upcoming Tour Will Be Her Last

Before her 2023 North American Tour has even kicked off, Ari Lennox is already calling it her last.

The R&B powerhouse will be taking her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, on the road in the new year, but recently alerted fans on social media that it will be her last trek. The vocalist gave little explanation but wrote that this choice came from “reasons out of my control.”

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she shared. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon Vegas!”

Her posts garnered comments of support from loving fans, saying things like “This is your life and your happiness” and hoping for more new music in the future.

Last month, Lennox took the stage alongside Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, and other musicians like Smokey Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, and Jimmie Allen to honor AMA Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie with a medley of his work.

Some of the shows on her upcoming tour have already sold out, but a full list of dates can be found below.

Jan. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Jan. 29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 11 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

Feb. 14 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Feb. 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Feb. 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

Feb. 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Mar. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Mar. 4 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mar. 5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Mar. 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Mar. 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mar. 21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Mar. 25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar. 28 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

Mar. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

