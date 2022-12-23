The Strokes Discuss “Magical” Experience Working with Rick Rubin

The Strokes have revealed that working with producer Rick Rubin on their upcoming album was a “magical” experience.

The band wrapped up a session with Rubin in the mountains of Costa Rica recently. “We rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside,” Rubin explained on The Joe Rogan Experience.

He continued, “So they’re playing… It’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain. It was incredible. And we did that every day, playing out in the [open], and they didn’t want to leave. It was, like, the best experience.”

Now, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has mirrored Rubin’s sentiments in an interview with Maxim.

“I don’t think if I told you what it looked like and what it was, you’d fully understand the ‘magical-ness’ of where we were and how it was to record like that,” he said. “It felt really touching that one of his favorite recording experiences was this one he just had right now.”

Hammond added, “I really think what excites me about wanting to play music and continue doing it is, I don’t think we’ve written our best songs yet. I really feel that in my gut.”

The Strokes and Rubin previously teamed up for the band’s 2020 album The New Abnormal. The album featured singles “At The Door,” “Bad Decision,” Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” and “The Adults Are Talking.” The impending, still-undisclosed project will act as the highly anticipated follow-up to that release.

Meanwhile, the band has recently announced plans to share a special vinyl box set featuring singles from their first three albums along with some B-sides and rarities.

The Strokes have also been tapped as one of many star-studded support acts that will join The Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2023 World Tour.

The new dates come on the heels of the Chili Peppers’ sprawling 40-date North American and European stadium tour, which took up the majority of this year. Their current tour will run through the first part of 2023, with dates in Australia and New Zealand. Find ticket information, HERE.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)