Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Split from Talent Agent Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have split from prolific talent agent Scooter Braun. Braun has also worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepson and even Kanye West.

According to Billboard, reps for Lovato claimed the “Cool for the Summer” singer wanted to “go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects.” Grande’s split from Braun was first reported by Puck News co-founder Matthew Belloni on Twitter on August 21. “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager,” Belloni said.

Both splits reportedly occurred on the same day. Lovato is allegedly setting up meetings for new managers. She worked with Braun since 2019. J Balvin also cut ties with Braun back in May.

Rumors were spreading that Bieber was also cutting ties with Braun, but both parties have not confirmed the news. One report from Puck News stated that Bieber and the well-known talent manager have not “spoken in months.”

In a September 2022 interview with NPR, Braun discussed his relationships with several of his clients including Grande and Bieber. “I love them like family. I’ll always be there,” Braun said. “He [Bieber] picks up the phone. I’m going to be there for him the rest of his life. Same for a bunch of the people I work with. Ariana and I went through the Manchester attack together. These things bring people together. But why I compared it to my own children – because these people aren’t my children, but I would compare it to any friendship in general.

“You do the best you can with what you have. If you do it with integrity, if you treat people the right way, you’re going to mess up,” Braun continued. “We’re human. We’re interacting with each other. Our traumas are hitting each other. We’re being triggered by things that have nothing to do with even the person in front of you. But you do the best job you possibly can.”

Braun is still working with several well-known artists including Black Eyed Peas, Dan + Shay, and Tori Kelly.

