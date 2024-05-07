Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Residency: How To Get Tickets

Country star Keith Urban has just announced a brand-spankin’ new residency in Las Vegas at Fontainebleau! The 10-date residency will begin this fall and will support Urban’s mysterious upcoming album, which has yet to be titled or set for a release date. However, he’s released a few singles for the record, including “Straight Line” and “Go Home W U”. No supporting acts have been announced, but Urban is an artist who rarely needs an opener to get the crowd going.

The first date of Keith Urban’s Vegas Residency will be October 5 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The residency will last 10 dates across two legs, ending on February 22, 2025.

Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Residency is currently selling presale tickets over at Ticketmaster. There are a ton of different presale events to choose from, including premium seat packages, fan club tickets, and more. If you want to get in on some VIP goodies, sign up for the presale ASAP.

General on-sale will kick off on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local. If the presale event sells out tickets for your chosen date before you have a chance to snag them, try Stubhub. You might even find tickets for cheaper than face value there. It’s worth a shot!

Tickets are going to sell out fast for this electrifying residency, so don’t wait around to get yours!

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

October 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

February 14, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

February 15, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

February 19, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

February 21, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

February 22, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Photo by Hubert Vestil

