Musicians are forever looking for ways to find new fans and make some money. Song lyrics themselves were never a focus as a standalone component to monetize, but that has changed in recent years.

Today (Thursday August 27), the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) is hosting a webinar presented by LyricFind Founder and CEO Darryl Ballantyne. The webinar begins at 5:30 pm EST/4:30 CST/2:30pm PST and accessed at the AIMP website here. Admission is free and open to the public, but you must register in advance.

Ballantyne will walk participants through the significant benefits of lyric licensing and outline the steps necessary to start monetizing your lyrics and maximizing your asset value. With potential for exposure in 200 territories across online platforms like Google, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more, LyricFind can help you increase song discovery, deepen fan engagement, and increase your revenue through lyric displays and synchronization, lyric translations, voice search, licensed merchandise and more.

LyricFind is the largest legal, licensed lyrics database in the world, with millions of licensed tracks available and hundreds of lyrics sublicensing clients. LyricFind has established licensing relationships with over 4,000 music publishers, The Harry Fox Agency, APRA/AMCOS, CSDEM, APEM, and many more.

The company now delivers services to hundreds of websites and music services that want to enhance their music products with lyrics, including Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft’s Bing, Amazon, Plex, Roon, MetroLyrics, Shazam, SoundHound, LyricsMode, SongMeanings, iHeartRadio, and many more.

Darryl Ballantyne originally conceived LyricFind in 2000 with Mohamed Moutadayne and Chris Book at Ontario’s University of Waterloo to be the largest, most accurate destination for lyrics on the Internet. Officially launched in 2004, the company pioneered the licensed digital lyrics space, successfully negotiating the first-ever mass lyrics licensing deal with EMI Music Publishing in 2005.