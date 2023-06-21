Ashley Cooke Announces Debut Album ‘Shot In the Dark’

Country singer/songwriter Ashley Cooke has announced her debut album, shot in the dark. The project is set for release on July 21.

Cooke has been making a name for herself around Nashville for her honeyed vocals and personal songwriting. Now, the singer will expand her reach to the rest of the country with this soon-to-be-released project.

The album will feature 24 tracks that see Cooke “open her heart to tell the true tales of love, heartbreak, and all the moments in between,” according to a release.

Ahead of the full album, Cooke will share three songs: “tastes like,” “shot in the dark” and “mean girl featuring Colbie Caillat.” Other collaborations on the project include Nate Smith, Jackson Dean, and Brett Young.

“The last year of my life has been crazy and wonderful in so many ways, but I think the next year might be even better…” Cooke shared in a statement. “It’s been full of bucket list moments for me… I made my Opry debut, signed my first deals, went on tours with my heroes, and lived a lot of life in the moments in between.

“This album is about all of that — and it’s about the magic that can come if you really take risks in life and love,” she continued. “It’s a huge honor to announce my debut album at a place that means so much to me. So, without further ado on July 21st, I’ll release my first album shot in the dark, and I can’t wait for each of you to hear it. Thank you to everyone who helped get me here, and thank you for making me feel so safe to take a shot in the dark.”

shot in the dark is available for pre-order now HERE. Find the full track list, below.

SHOT IN THE DARK TRACK LIST

1. “tastes like” (Ashley Cooke, Jordan Minton, Emily Weisband, Corey Crowder)

2. “it’s been a year” (Ashley Cooke, Will Weatherly, Brett Tyler)

3. “see you around (feat. Nate Smith)” (Ashley Cooke, Brett Tyler, Will Bundy)

4. “shot in the dark” (Ashley Cooke, Jordan Minton, Emily Weisband, Corey Crowder)

5. “moving on with grace” (Ashley Cooke, Rocky Block, Jake Mitchell)

6. “getting into” (Ashley Cooke, Emily Weisband, Will Weatherly)

7. “enough to leave” (Ashley Cooke, Matt Roy, Lauren Weintraub)

8. “i almost do” (Ashley Cooke, Trevor Rosen, Josh Osborne)

9. “mean girl (feat. Colbie Caillat)” (Ashley Cooke, Colbie Caillat, Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy

Robbins)

10. “running back” (Ashley Cooke, Emily Weisband, Will Weatherly)

11. “good thing going” (Ashley Cooke, Matt Dragstrem, Brett Tyler, Geoff Warburton)

12.” next to you” (Ashley Cooke)

13. “good to be back” (Ashley Cooke, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers, Alysa Vanderheym)

14. “what are you on fire about (feat. Jackson Dean)” (Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix, Luke Dick)

15. “say no more” (Devin Dawson, Donovan Woods, Travis Wood)

16. “tryin’ to love you” (Ashley Cooke, Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill, Jimmy Robbins)

17. “back in the saddle” (Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Minton)

18. “your place” (Ashley Cooke, Jordan Minton, Mark Trussell)

19. “dirt on ’em” (Ashley Cooke, Jessi Alexander, Aysa Vanderheym)

20. “build a bridge” (Sasha Sloan, Ryan Hurd, Geoff Warburton, Henry Agincourt Allen)

21. “get you” (Ashley Cooke, Jacob Durrett, John Byron)

22. “never til now” (Ashley Cooke, Matt Roy)

23. “gonna get” (Ashley Cooke, Sasha Sloan, Blake Pendergrass, David Garcia)

24. “state i’m in” (Ashley Cooke, Emily Weisband, Jordan Reynolds)

Photo credit: Robbie Klein / Oh Creative