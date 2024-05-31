Ashley Judd Gives Fans a Different Perspective on Wynonna with Heartfelt Birthday Message

Yesterday, Wynonna Judd celebrated her 60th birthday. Many fans and fellow artists took to social media to send birthday wishes to the country legend. However, none of those messages was as heartfelt as the one delivered by her little sister, Ashley Judd.

The younger Judd sister took to social media to share a video message with her big sister and her fans. However, she didn’t just wish her sister a happy birthday. She gave fans a new perspective on who Wynonna is behind the scenes, proving that she is so much more than a top-shelf singer.

Ashely Judd Shares Memories from Her Childhood with Wynonna

“Today is an auspicious day. It is my big sister’s 60th birthday. To y’all, she is the GOAT—the greatest of all time. To me, she’s the one with whom I compared my mosquito bites, checked our tans in Mama and Papa’s basement, and caught crawdads in the creek at Aunt Pauline and Uncle Landon’s farm in Lawrence County, Kentucky,” Judd began.

However, not all of Ashley Judd’s memories of her and Wynonna’s shared childhood were positive. “She was my protector when there was that earthquake when we lived in West Hollywood. And one with whom I walked through many difficult trials and tribulations, loneliness, poverty, some food insecurity,” she recalled. “And here we are, with the extraordinary lives we have today,” she added.

After stating that her big sister is “one hell of a woman,” she recalled what it was like growing up with the talented singer. “Can you imagine what it was like growing up in a house with that voice? I was four years old, listening to her sing to Bonnie Raitt, Joni Mitchell, The Andrew Sisters, and Led Zeppelin,” she recalled.

“To y’all, she’s a legend. To me, she’s Sister,” she said before addressing Wynonna directly. “Happy birthday, I love you. Holding your hand is my sweet safe place. I’m always beside you. Love,” and this is where Ashley loses her composure and starts laughing. It takes several attempts before she can stifle her laughter enough to add, “Your Honey Bunny,” which seems to be a childhood nickname Wynonna had for her.

Wynonna responded to her sister, commenting, “Crying. I love you.”

