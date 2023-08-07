Ashley McBryde Announces The Devil I Know Tour Dates

Get ready to dive into the world of Ashley McBryde as she unveils The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat. With her new album, The Devil I Know, just around the corner, McBryde is gearing up to hit the road.

The 30-date trek, including a return to the U.K. in January 2024, kicks off on October 7 in Mobile Alabama, making stops in Miami, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Boston, and Baltimore before wrapping in January 2024. (Previously announced show dates in August and September below)

“It has been exciting to watch Ashley’s career grow over the past five years, and we couldn’t be more proud to support her headlining tour,” remarks Susan Alcala, VP of Partnership Marketing at Ariat about the tour partnership with McBryde.

The announcement comes on the heels of McBryde’s release of “Cool Little Bars,” an ode to the grassroots establishments that paved her musical path. The new tune, co-written with Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage, paints a nostalgic picture of dive bars and local gems that molded the early chapters of her career, reveals the press release.

Fans can prepare to embark on a musical adventure as McBryde takes the stage on The Devil I Know Tour to remind concertgoers why country music is a force to be reckoned with.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. local time. But that’s not all – for the devoted TRYBE, an exclusive presale begins tomorrow, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time. And don’t forget to pre-add/pre-save the upcoming album, The Devil I Know, set to drop on September 8.

The Devil I Know Tour Dates

(On Sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10am Local Time)



Oct. 7 Saenger Theatre* Mobile, AL

Oct. 15 Robinson Center Performance Hall^ Little Rock, AR

Oct. 20 John T. Floores Country Store* Helotes, TX

Oct. 21 Buffalo Run Casino & Resort – Peoria Showplace Miami, OK

Oct. 27 Uptown Theater* Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 28 Crystal Grand Music Theatre* Wisconsin Dells, WI

Nov. 2 Jannus Live~ St. Petersburg, FL

Nov. 3 UGA John Hunt Conference Center~ Tifton, GA

Nov. 4 Anderson Music Hall~ Hiawassee, GA

Nov. 10 Alabama Theatre^ Birmingham, AL

Nov. 11 Orpheum Theatre^ Memphis, TN

Nov. 12 Ellis Theatre Philadelphia, MS

Nov. 30 Stage AE* Pittsburgh, PA

Dec. 1 Danforth Music Hall+ Toronto, ON

Dec. 2 The Andrew J Brady Music Center+ Cincinnati, OH

Dec. 8 Webster Hall+ New York, NY

Dec. 9 Orpheum Theatre+ Boston, MA

Dec. 10 Keswick Theatre+ Glenside, PA

Dec. 14 Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences# Charleston, WV

Dec. 15 The Fillmore Charlotte# Charlotte, NC

Dec. 16 Rams Head Live# Baltimore, MD

Jan. 17 O2 Guildhall= Southampton, UK

Jan. 19 O2 Academy= Bristol, UK

Jan. 20 Eventim Apollo= London, UK

Jan. 21 O2 Institute= Birmingham, UK

Jan. 23 Albert Hall= Manchester, UK

Jan. 24 Barrowlands= Glasgow, UK

Jan. 25 Barrowlands= Glasgow, UK

Jan. 27 Waterfront Auditorium= Belfast, UK

Jan. 28 3Olympia Theatre= Dublin, Ireland



Support:

* Kasey Tyndall

^ JD Clayton

~ Zach Top

+ Bella White

# Will Jones

= Corey Kent + Harper O’Neill



Previously Announced 2023 Tour Dates

(On Sale Now)

Aug. 11 Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA

Aug. 12 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 17 Upper Peninsula State Fairgrounds Escanaba, MI

Aug. 18 Effingham Performance Center Effingham, IL

Aug. 19 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO

Aug. 25 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE

Aug. 26 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

Aug. 27 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 2 Georgia Country Music Festival Marietta, GA

Sept. 5 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Sept. 14 Washington County Fairgrounds Abingdon, VA

Sept. 19 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK

Sept. 21 Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin, TX

Sept. 24 Pilgrimage Festival 2023 Franklin, TN

Oct. 6 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

Oct. 8 Gretna Fest 2023 Gretna, LA

Oct. 13 SHOWdown Lex Lexington, KY

Oct. 19 Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival 2023 Fort Worth, TX

Photo by Katie Kauss / Essential Broadcast Media