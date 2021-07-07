WizKid Announces Made in Lagos North American Tour Dates

On the heels of his Made in Lagos album, WizKid it announcing North American dates for a tour of the same name.

The 17-date Made in Lagos tour kicks off on September 10 in Boston, making stops in New York, Ohio, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia, before wrapping on January 11 in Montreal.

The tour will feature songs from Made in Lagos, the longest charting album by an African artist on the Worldwide and European Apple Music albums charts. The 14-track project includes appearances from Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee Terri.

Tickets go on sale Friday 9 July, 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Wizkid Made In Lagos Tour Dates

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

Sept 11 – Brooklyn, NY, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn

Sept 13 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept 17 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

Sept 18 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

Sept 19 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

Sept 22 – Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV, Chop Vegas*

Sept 25 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

Sept 28 – Seattle, WA, Neptune

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA, TBA*

Oct 9 – Dallas, TX, Southside Ballroom

Oct 10 – Houston, TX, Bayou Music Center

Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

Oct 16 – Miami, FL, The Oasis

Jan 21 – Toronto, ON, HISTORY

Jan 22 – Montreal, QC, MTelus

*Festival Performance