Ashley McBryde’s Bandmate Injured in Near Fatal Accident

Ashley McBryde is opening up about the accident that’s keeping her bandmate off the road.

On Monday (Dec. 12), McBryde took to Instagram to reveal that Wes Dorethy, a member of her touring band, was recently injured in a serious accident. A Go FundMe page set up by Dorethy’s friend Derek Huber states that he was in an ATV accident that led to multiple surgeries. The accident has left Dorethy, a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who hails from McBryde’s native Arkansas, with damaged organs and a crushed pelvis.

The page also states that Dorethy does not have health insurance and was rejected by Medicaid. On top of mounting medical bills, he also has regular bills to pay including rent and van payments.

“A few weeks ago our band mate Wes was in a near fatal accident,” McBryde begins the post. “We are so joy filled that he is on the road to recovery. It looks like it’s going to be a long one.”

McBryde also opened up about the realities of life on the road. “The life we live as musicians often means we don’t have health insurance,” she continued. “If you’re in a giving mood, or looking for a way to make a difference in someone’s life, the link I’m donating to to help my road brother with his medical needs is posted in the link in my bio and stories. Wishing health and safety to all of our road worn loved ones. Country music takes care of its people. Thank you, y’all.”

“He has toured the world by scraping by, charging way too little for his services, and extending his generosity to everyone he meets,” Huber describes of Dorethy on the Go FundMe page. “Please join me in raising your voice, your prayers, and if able your generosity so that we might extend our undying love, our gratitude, and our help to a member of our community who has done so much for local art and music. If you have met Wes, then you know, they don’t come any better.”

Huber also says that he is working on putting together a benefit concert series with local bands in Arkansas to help support Dorethy’s recovery. At the time this article was published, more than $23,000 has been raised toward the $50,000 goal.

