Ashton Nyte Reveals “Something Beautiful” From Forthcoming Album ‘Autumn’s Children’

In three years since releasing his seventh album, Waiting For A Voice, Ashton Nyte moved deeper within himself, surfacing sweet and somber reminisces, self-revelations, and the other unforeseen stories that emerged around his eighth release, Autumn’s Children, out August 25.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 11 tracks of Autumn’s Children expose three years of self-confessionals, contemplations, and a reawakening for the South African-born, U.S.-based singer, songwriter, and producer, and is evident on lead single ”Something Beautiful.”

Turn the mirror to the sea / Ocean calls out when we go / But the sky’s alive with all we’ll never taste sings Nyte through the more plaintive track, and his more receptive chorus She believes in something beautiful / Something I have never seen.

“Something Beautiful” is a song Nyte revealed “explores a relationship from the perspective of someone who feels undeserving of happiness or love but is grateful nonetheless.”

For Nyte, whose work has appeared in the Ethan Gold-helmed 2019 film, Don’t Let Go, and on television in The Purge and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and more, along with his work in theater and other mediums, the songs of Autumn’s Children forced him to dive deeper into the imagery of each track.

“Something Beautiful” Cover Art by Ashton Nyte

Shot in black and white, and directed by Nyte, the video for “Something Beautiful” is landscaped by penetrating imagery of surprisingly still New York City streets and lone desert roads, evoking the sentiments of emptiness. Juxtaposed by more bustling scenes and defined objects of love, Nyte visually marries the feelings of loneliness along with the acceptance of being cherished.

Following Waiting For A Voice, which Nyte complemented with a book of poetry and short stories, Autumn’s Children is also accompanied by another eponymous title, a collection of poems, the full album of lyrics, and other musings, along with a selection of limited-edition items.

“The new work has a fragile vulnerability to it which I’ve never fully revealed before,” said Nyte of Autumn’s Children. “It is a terrifying and exhilarating new chapter for me.”

Autumn’s Children Track Listing:

1. “The Garden”

2. “Into The Dream”

3. “Something Beautiful”

4. “Rivers Run Black”

5. “Horses”

6. “Cinnamon”

7. “Secret Love”

8. “Go To Sleep”

9. “The Little Ones”

10. “Trapped Inside The World”

11. “Your Story”

Photo by Ashton Nyte