Colorado Governor Jared Polis Issues Letter Regarding Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Denver Shows

Colorado Governor Jared Polis may have just identified himself as a die-hard swiftie. In preparation for Taylor Swift coming to Denver, Colorado on July 14 and July 15, Polis penned an official letter the the “Shake It Off” singer which featured several song lyrics from Swift’s extensive discography.

As part of her Eras Tour, Swift will be performing at Empower Field at Mile High. MUNA and Gracie Abrams will serve as the opening acts on both nights. Some tickets are still available, but they are selling fast.

“Focus on having fun! Remember stressin’ and obsessin ‘about someone else is no fun. Stay Stay Stay hydrated! Dress to impress! I’m confident all of your outfits will be Bejeweled, but bring a Cardigan to be prepared for unpredictable Colorado Midnight Rain. Bring ear protection. You might be seeing the loudest woman this town has ever seen. Get home safety! We don’t want anyone looking back saying I Did Something Bad last night. Have a designated driver, ride share, It’s Nice to Have a Friend as a walking buddy, or use local public transit as your Getaway Car. We don’t want Champagne Problems– Remember it Hits Different at 5,280 feet of altitude.”

Polis ended the letter by writing, “Swifties young and old will feel Enchanted while listening to 17 years of music live! Long Story Short, This Is Me Trying to say if anyone is excited for your back-to-back nights in Denver, it’s ME!“

Polis posted his letter on Instagram and accompanied it with a caption that reads, “I had to Speak Now, and I couldn’t help but write to you leading up to your exciting weekend in Denver! I hope you enjoy Colorado as much as we do!”

This is not the first time a politician has celebrated Swift’s Eras Tour stopping in their state or city. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dubbed the dates that Swift performed in Minneapolis “Taylor Swift Days.” Glendale, Arizona was renamed “Swift City” during the days Swift played shows in the area.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)