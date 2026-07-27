Audrey McGraw Expertly Covers Mom Faith Hill’s Song at Dad Tim McGraw’s Show

Audrey McGraw takes after her talented parents. The 24-year-old daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, recently opened up for her dad on his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, and made sure to include her mom in her set.

The sweet moment occurred at Tim’s July 24 show in Wantagh, New York. That night, Audrey took the stage to sing “Stronger,” which Faith released in 2002.

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After the performance, Audrey took to Instagram to share a black-and-white clip of the performance, along with a sweet message for her parents.

“I don’t have words to express the honor I feel to sing my mama’s song last night, and for it to be at dad’s show,” Audrey wrote. “To be your daughter is an infinite gift.”

“I love y’all so much, I am always so proud and so inspired by you,” she added. “Thank you for sharing this crazy life with us. Proud to be a road dawg forever.”

Audrey received tons of praise in the comments. Rita Wilson wrote that she was “mesmerized” by the performance, and Martina McBride also weighed in.

“This brings up so much emotion,” Martina wrote. “I love your mom and you’ve always had ‘it’ since you were like 6 and we were all doing karaoke in the Bahamas.”

Audrey also shared a pic with her dad from the show, writing, “LOVE YOU DAD!!! Jones Beach rocked! Thanks for having me out there. So proud of you.”

Audrey McGraw and Tim McGraw Are on the Road

Following Audrey’s New York performance, she set off on the road with Willow Avalon.

During her stint on the Pink Pocket Pistol Tour, Audrey is slated to play in Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland. She’ll also open up for the “Georgia Mile” singer in Camino, California, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

As for her dad, Tim just got his massive trek started on July 9. He’s set to play shows through September, with stops planned in Virginia Beach, Kansas City, Dallas, and more.

His last scheduled show of the run is slated to be held on Sept. 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

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