Engelbert Humperdinck Takes on KISS With Unexpected “Beth” Cover

While born Arnold Dorsey, the British singer eventually changed his name to Engelbert Humperdinck. The name that most fans know him by, Humperdinck released numerous hit songs like “Release Me,” “A Man Without Love,” and “There Goes My Everything.” Having recorded dozens of albums, Humperdinck was putting the final touches on his newest project, Faithfully, when he decided to add a little KISS.

Calling on Yes member Rick Wakeman to help him bring the idea to life, Humperdinck wanted to record his own version of “Beth.” One of the top songs to come from the legacy of KISS, the singer decided to release the song early to help promote his latest album, which will hit the airwaves on August 28.

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According to Humperdinck’s label, Cleopatra, the album would feature “interpretations of songs originally made famous by rock ’n’ roll bands Journey, Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss, Aerosmith and others.” Besides Wakeman, the album included “guest appearances by an impressive roster of musicians, including Jonathan Cain (Journey) … Al Di Meola, Harvey Mandel (Canned Heat), Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) and Eric Gales.”

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Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Engelbert Humperdinck’s KISS Cover

Aside from Humperdinck’s newest cover, fans praised the singer for continuing to perform. In May, he celebrated his 90th birthday. While selling over 140 million albums throughout his career, the hitmaker wasn’t finished just yet.

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Looking at the reception “Beth” received, comments included:

“The man respects the song which means a lot. And Rick Wakeman’s piano is unmistakable. Shouldn’t be forgotten that KISS put this out as a B-side, and DJs flipped the record over to where it became a hit.”

“Mr. Humperdinck’s amazing voice and a beautiful song. Thank you for sharing this video.”

“Engleburt looks a little like Gene Simmons. Rick Wakeman is in my top 2 favorite keyboard player/pianist. This is every bit as good as the original!!”

“You couldn’t make this up. Crooning legend Engelbert singing a KISS song with progressive rock legend Rick Wakeman, formerly of YES. Great stuff!”

Gaining high praise from fans, Humperdinck prepared to add another chapter to his historic career on August 28 with Faithfully. And with the music video for “Beth” already gaining attention, the singer proved he still had a few surprises left after decades in the spotlight.

(Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)