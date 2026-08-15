Dolly Parton Reveals Health Issues Behind Dollywood Absence: “My Nashville Doctor Kind of Clipped My Wings”

Dolly Parton was supposed to be at the opening for a new Dollywood ride, called Nightflight Expedition, on Friday.

Unfortunately, as she shared in a video message, she was stuck in Nashville instead, following doctors’ orders. In Pigeon Forge, Parton appeared onscreen during the event, with a pair of virtual butterfly wings attached to her back.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m still in Nashville, and I’m sorry about that,” she explained. “I was supposed to be in person, like we planned.”

She continued, alluding to the health issues she’s struggled with over the past year.

“I’ve had my butterfly wings flappin’ since May 15 when we were due to open the first time, and again in June,” she said. “But I know we had to make sure this is the safest, since it is the biggest and the most expensive ride we have ever added to Dollywood. So we’re gonna open it today. That’s why I’m here [in Nashville], because my little butterfly wings are getting kinda tired.”

Her main reason for staying in Nashville? A dehydration spell. Parton explained in the video that sometimes her health issues cause her to be a little dizzy and dehydrated.

“Now I’m dehydrated, and so my Nashville doctor kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week,’” she explained. “So I guess if your doctor tells you you ain’t traveling this week, you ain’t traveling this week!”

So I guess that settles that.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Parton has had to miss an event due to health issues this year.

In September 2025, Parton shared on Instagram that she had to postpone her Las Vegas Residency due to struggles with her health.

“I want the fans and public to hear from me directly that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she wrote. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me I must have a few procedures.”

Parton had explained earlier that month that she was dealing with a kidney infection. However, she did not specify her reason for postponing the shows, which were originally rescheduled for September 2026.

In May 2026, Parton officially canceled her Vegas Residency in a health update on social media. She also cited her kidneys as being an issue once again.

“I’ve told you before that I’ve always had problems with my kidney stones,” she revealed in the health update. “Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee. But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple of years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding their strength.”

She concluded the message to her fans, thanking them for their support, saying, “I will always love you.”

Photo by: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images