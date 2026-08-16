Country Star Cancels Concerts After Sustaining Injuries in Bus Crash

Colt Ford is taking a break. Days after the country singer was involved in a bus accident that left him injured and requiring surgery, Ford’s team took to Instagram to share on update on his condition.

“Colt successfully underwent shoulder surgery today to address injuries sustained in the recent bus accident,” the statement read. “We’re happy to share that the surgery went well, and Colt is now focused on resting, recovering, and getting back to doing what he loves.”

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However, “to give Colt the time he needs to properly recover,” his team has canceled or postponed five upcoming shows. The statement advised fans to reach out to the respective venues for information on rescheduled dates or refunds.

“Colt is incredibly grateful for all of the prayers, messages, and support he’s received,” the post read. “We know he hates missing any opportunity to be on stage with his fans, but right now, his health and recovery have to come first.”

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued support as Colt focuses on his recovery,” the statement concluded. “We’ll share additional updates as they become available.”

What to Know About Colt Ford’s Accident

The update came just days after Ford revealed he’d been involved in a crash. He shared the story alongside a photo of the bus, which had its windshield knocked out following the accident.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release the next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by first responders,” he wrote. “The crew is a little banged up but we’re all still here.”

Ford’s team didn’t reveal when he’ll return to the stage. However, his next scheduled performance is on the calendar for Sept. 6 in Kennewick, Washington.

He has five more shows on the calendar through the rest of the year, with stops planned in Branson, Missouri, Rockingham, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and New York City.

His last book show is currently scheduled to take place Oct. 6 in East Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images