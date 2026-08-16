Carly Pearce Takes a Chance on a Fan for Unrehearsed Duet: “The Bar Has Officially Been Set”

Move over Riley Green! During Carly Pearce’s recent New Hampshire concert, the singer spotted a fan’s sign in the crowd and invited him up to sing with her.

“You’ve gotta come up! We’re gonna have a moment,” she told the fan, Chris Cherry. “I’ve never done it as a duet, but, you know what? In New Hampshire we do crazy things.”

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Cherry made his way to the stage, and the pair wowed with a performance of “My Place.” Pearce posted a video of the impromptu duet on Instagram, likely because it was incredible.

The pair’s voices blended seamlessly, and both Pearce and the crowd seemed shocked by the result. The clip ended with Pearce pointing to the fan with her jaw dropped in awe.

“Well… the bar has officially been set,” she captioned the clip.

Cherry took to the comments section of the post to marvel, “So that wasn’t a dream…got it. WHAT?!? Thank you @carlypearce for my ‘A Star is Born’ moment.”

Cherry shared the moment on Instagram too, and gushed about the experience in the caption.

“It was such a privilege to sing with Carly Pearce last night at her show! Her song ‘My Place’ was my number 1 listened to song on Spotify for 2024, so singing it live with her was truly amazing,” he wrote alongside the clip. “Thanks Carly!

Pearce commented on Cherry’s post, writing, “ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT.”

What’s Next for Carly Pearce

While Pearce had never done a duet of “My Place” before, she’s no stranger to teaming up on songs. Most recently, the singer collaborated with Riley Green on “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.”

Next up, Pearce is set to release her fifth album, Honest Woman, on Aug. 28.

“It is me being very proud to be a woman, not trying to reverse time and dim my light of saying I’m 36 and proud of it,” she told a CMA Fest crowd of the forthcoming LP. “I think especially as women, we feel ashamed of our age, and I want it to be celebrated. I think every stage of your life is worthy and beautiful.”

After that realization, Pearce said that she was able to make her “favorite album that I’ve ever made.”

“There’s a whole other side of me that a lot of people don’t know,” she said. “It was fun to get to try to find that. I think there’s a lot of that on this record.”

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images