“Unfortunately, Our Dreamer-In-Chief Is Unable To Join Us”: Dolly Parton Won’t Be at Dollywood for the Big Preview of Its Highly Anticipated New Attraction

Ahead of the weekend, Dollywood announced the opening preview of its newest ride, NightFlight Expedition. Crews originally planned to open the ride during the spring but pushed the date back as they worked around the clock to finish the experience. And now, with an official opening on the horizon, guests were finally getting their first chance to experience the highly anticipated attraction. But sadly, Dolly Parton wouldn’t be in attendance during the special preview night.

Over the last few months, Dolly had somewhat distanced herself from the spotlight. With the singer mourning her late husband and dealing with health issues, she decided not to put more strain on her body.

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Releasing a statement about Dolly’s decision to skip the event, Wes Ramey said, “Unfortunately, our Dreamer-in-Chief is unable to join us for tomorrow’s festivities, but she will still take part in the excitement via video. We look forward to having you join us to celebrate our newest addition, NightFlight Expedition.”

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Dolly Parton Suffering From “Swimmy Head”

The announcement came only a few months after Dolly had to cancel her Las Vegas residency that was already postponed in 2025. With fans concerned over the recent distance from the hitmaker, she promised, “The good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day. Now the bad news is it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.”

Due to the side effects from the medication, Dolly wasn’t ready to return to the stage just yet. But she reassured fans that retirement wasn’t an option for her at this time. Comparing herself to an “old classic car,” she insisted that she would come back “better than ever.”

As for NightFlight Expedition, the ride would bring a new type of attraction to Dollywood. The indoor coaster was designed to take riders on a journey inspired by the Smoky Mountains with immersive environments and advanced technology.

While Dolly wasn’t able to attend the preview in person, she still made sure she was part of the celebration. And with the singer continuing to focus on her health, fans could only hope it wouldn’t be long before she returned to Dollywood.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)