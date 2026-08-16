Megan Moroney Recruits the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for an Only-in-Texas “Am I Okay?” Performance

Megan Moroney was joined by some very special guests at her Texas show. While on the Dallas stop of her Cloud 9 Tour, the country singer surprised the crowd by bringing out the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

The exciting moment happened when Moroney got to the first chorus of her hit song, “Am I Okay?” The cheerleaders came out on stage in neat lines, immediately spreading out into a formation all over the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

As Moroney performed, the girls did to, dancing a routine that was perfectly choreographed for the track.

In addition to the onstage performance, Moroney had some social media fun with the cheerleaders, many of whom have become famous in their own right thanks to Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

In one TikTok, Moroney quipped, “when I grow up i wanna be a @Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.”

Another video featured Moroney jokingly telling the cheerleaders that they must be “perfect” for the show.

“we will be PERFECT (they were) (i love them) (best day ever),” she captioned the clip.

In a third a final post, Moroney shared behind-the-scenes pics and videos from the exciting experience.

“GOD BLESS THE GIRLS,” she wrote alongside her post.

What to Know About Megan Moroney

The fun moment came amid Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour, which she kicked off in May in support of her album of the same name. The North American leg of her tour will come to an end later this month, with two back-to-back shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Then, this fall, Moroney will head to Europe, where she’ll put on concerts in cities including Oslo, Paris, and London. The final show of her trek will take place on Oct. 1 in Belfast.

As for new music, Moroney is set to appear on Kenny Chesney’s forthcoming album, Silver Sands Marina, which is due out Sept. 25.

Moroney landed a feature on the track “It Just Got Weird” after she “damn near insisted” to be included, Chesney recently revealed during an appearance on TalkShopLive.

“I knew she would attack the song the way I wanted it. There was something about her voice,” he said. “… Sometimes when Megan sings she sounds like she’s been up all night, in a great way… Her voice is perfect for the emotion and the angst of that song.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney