Actors Playing The Beatles in Upcoming Biopics Spotted Recreating the Iconic ‘Abbey Road’ Cover

One of The Beatles’ most iconic moments is being recreated for film. The actors who are set to play the Fab Four in the upcoming Beatles biopics were spotted recreating the band’s well known cover for their 1969 album, Abbey Road.

The shot famously features John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison crossing the street.

Videos by American Songwriter

Likewise, fan footage circulating online showed the actors portraying the men—Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn—doing the same.

Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan recreate the iconic Abbey Road album cover for the Beatles Biopics 🎬 #BeatlesBiopics pic.twitter.com/ykRMa0zvpu — Beatles Biopics Updates (@BeatlesBiopics) August 16, 2026

The actors appear to be dressed just as the Beatles were on that day, with Dickinson in a white suit as Lennon was, and Mescal strolling barefoot just like McCartney.

🔴 Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Barry Keoghan recreate the iconic Abbey Road album cover for the Beatles biopics pic.twitter.com/FDF3YbuKel — Joseph Quinn HQ (@joequinnhq) August 16, 2026

What to Know About The Beatles’ Biopics

This isn’t the first peek fans have gotten of the actors’ take on the famous men. Back in January, director Sam Mendes unveiled the first pics of the actors in character.

Fans will have to wait quite awhile to see the film, though. The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event isn’t expected until April 2028.

When that time does come, it will do so with not one or two, but four movies. Each of the four movies in the series will be from the perspective of a different band member.

“I’m honoued to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time,” Mendes previously said, “and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Starr, one of the two living Beatles alongside McCartney, has expressed excitement about the project.

“I’m excited that [Mendes] has taken the madness of making four movies at the same time,” he told People. “My life as a lad, John’s life, Paul’s life, George’s life, I mean, it must interact in some way.”

“There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there,” Starr added. “So I’m excited to see what he does with it.”

As for what he thinks about the actor playing him, Starr told TMZ that Keoghan is “such a fine actor.”

“I’m in good hands,” he added.

Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images