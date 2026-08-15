“This Is False”: 92-Year-Old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rebuts Brother’s Retirement Claims

Frankie Valli’s brother, Bobby, claimed he was retiring after six decades of performing on Wednesday. More recently, however, the singer is taking to social media to shut down the rumors. Apparently, Valli’s not hanging up his hat just yet.

“In spite of what you might have heard, I am not retired,” he told fans in the caption of a recent post.

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In Bobby’s original post about Frankie, he wrote: “My brother Frankie whom I am so proud of and love him dearly. ❤️he has had a wonderful life a dream come true. He is an incredible singer. Has had an magnificent career in music an icon a living legend. He has millions of fans who love him dearly. He is now 92 yrs old…”

Bobby went on to list some of his brother’s accomplishments, which include selling 100 million records and being inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame.

He also shared, “He has been performing for six decades. He will now retire.”

On Friday, however, Bobby corrected his original statement, saying he was “misinformed.”

“I apologize, I was misinformed,” he explained in a separate . “I was under the impression my brother Frankie was retiring. Hoping for him to have a speedy recovery to continue his illustrious career!”

In May, Valli shared on social media that he was canceling the rest of his 2026 tour dates with the Four Seasons because of his health. The band was scheduled to finish the remainder of their The Last Encores farewell tour dates.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” he wrote on Instagram on May 29. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes.”

Valli’s longtime representative, Victoria Varela, also made a statement to Variety regarding why the dates were canceled and not rescheduled. “Promoters want to prolong things and not give people their money back,” she explained, “but [Valli] realized he needed to take a break and get his health in order, and that is the true issue. He wants to get better without prolonging, through the rescheduling process, the pain of people who’ve bought these tickets.”

Valli’s last performance was at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on February 22.

Photo by: Brian Rasic/Getty Images