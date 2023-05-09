Lainey Wilson Talks New Music Video for Breezy Track, “Grease”

Country breakout star Lainey Wilson gives a glimpse of her life out on the road in the official music video for “Grease.” The chart-topping artist dropped the fun-filled clip Monday (May 8) morning, just days before the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson is the most nominated artist at the annual ceremony, securing her name in six total categories. Wilson is in the running for Album of The Year with Bell Bottom Country, which includes her breezy song “Grease.”

The tongue-in-cheek track conveys a lighthearted narrative about Lainey getting excited for her blue–collar man to return home from a long day at work. With her recognizable Louisiana twang, Wilson delivers the imagery-heavy lyrics she penned alongside Jessi Alexander and Andrew Petroff.

The Jay Joyce-produced track was brought to life in the retro-like music video, as she gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her concerts, a pre-show barbeque with her tight-knit crew, and footage from her live shows.

“A large part of my life is lived on the road, and the people I travel with and meet along the way become family,” Lainey exclusively told People. “‘Now we cookin’ with grease’ is a term my family used to say when we got somethin’ up and runnin’ or got to the good stuff.”

As Wilson rocks her signature bell-bottom jeans and flat-brimmed hat, hip-hop dancers elevate the high-energy video with jaw-dropping choreography. The singer-songwriter said she picked the dance group featured in the clip from the crowd at a previous concert.

“When I saw these guys breakin’ it down at one of my shows, I thought, ‘Now that’s the good stuff,'” she explained. “We’re here to show people a good time and am so excited that they were able to be a part of this video.”

Wilson went into more detail about the music video on her Instagram, where she revealed how the dancers became a part of her “parking lot party.”

“Grabbed myself a @sonicdrivein Strawberry Sprite Zero and threw ourselves a parkin’ lot party for the Grease music video 🔥🍳 I saw these guys about a year ago at one of my shows in Charlotte, NC, and they were bustin’. a. move. out in the crowd,” she said in the caption. “Thought it was the coolest thing they were breakdancing to country music. So, I tracked them down on socials and asked them if they’d want to be a part of this official video..now, here we are! Y’all check out the official video now!”

Country fans flocked to the comments to praise the upbeat anthem and applaud the energizing clip.

“Holy smokes🔥 love it,” said a follower.

“This is awesome!!!🔥👏” shared a listener.

“This will be the summer anthem,” added another.

Wilson is currently serving as direct support alongside Riley Green on Luke Combs’ world tour. The 2023 ACM Awards will air Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video from Texas.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach