Austin City Limits Cancels Hall of Fame Inductions, but 46th Season to Start on Schedule

Austin City Limits has announced it has canceled its 2020 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction & Celebration, slated for October, but will host the gala fundraiser for the long-running series and Austin PBS (KLRU-TV’s new name), on Oct. 28, 2021. Inductees for 2020 had not yet been announced.



The live-to-tape TV show, which holds the record as the longest-running music series on American television, will begin its 46th season this fall with a mix of new, already-taped episodes and selections from its archives.



Producers are also compiling “The Best of Austin City Limits Hall of Fame,” a special episode slated to air nationally on PBS stations this winter. Since starting its Hall of Fame in 2014, Austin City Limits has inducted a range of artists including Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, Flaco Jiménez, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble. The event is held at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, the downtown Austin venue where the TV show is taped.