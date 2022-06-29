Avril Lavigne Recreates Her Debut Album Cover for 20th Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Let Go, Avril Lavigne took to Tik Tok to recreate her debut album cover.

In June of 2002, the Canadian singer released her debut at just 17 years old. The LP featured some of her most iconic tracks like “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated.” The effort landed her a spot at the top of the U.S. and U.K. charts.

On Tuesday (June 28), Lavigne shared a clip on Tik Tok in celebration of the milestone that saw her return to the New York street where the album cover was originally shot. She stands in the same folded arms stance in an all-black fit, harkening back to the early ’00s.

The video was part of a recurring trend on Tik Tok that uses Simple Plan’s “I’m Just A Kid” to reveal throwback pictures. In the clip, Lavigne walks into the middle of the road before landing in the pose and cutting to the original album cover.

She captioned the video, “20 years later…” with Simple Plan themselves commenting, “This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!”

Her fiancé, Mod Sun, echoed the band’s comment saying, “This is so amazing!” while the top fan comment reads “Sigh. The good days.”

Following the release of her latest studio album, Love Sux, the “Girlfriend” singer revealed that she planned to step away from music for a while. The album was her first release with Travis Barker’s DTA Records and features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, and writing from Mod Sun.

Lavigne hopes to step into the gourmet food world and release a cookbook. She has also set her sights on writing a Christmas record and launching a make-up line.

With 20 years in the music industry under her belt, Lavigne fans can only wait and see what the pop-punk idol will do next.

Photo Credit: Ryan McFadden / Elektra Music Group