Garth Brooks to Receive Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at Nashville Songwriter Awards

Garth Brooks is set to receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award during the fifth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards ceremony on Sept. 20, 2022 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

“When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning,” said Brooks of the honor in a statement. “Kristofferson is known as the songwriter’s songwriter—and he should be.”

Personally chosen by Kristofferson himself, the Lifetime Achievement Award has only been given to three other individuals since its inception, including Willie Nelson in 2013, Bill Anderson in 2018, and most recently Loretta Lynn in 2019. The award is given to individuals whose work has inspired the careers of others and made a significant contribution to the American songbook.

“It’s pretty damn embarrassing to give a man of Garth’s stature an award with my name on it,” said Kristofferson in a statement. “When Willie got one he said he could take care of that. Congratulations Garth, I am truly humbled and honored that you have accepted this. You belong on Mount Rushmore. See you there.”

In 1971, Kristofferson wrote or co-wrote two of the five Song of the Year Grammy nominees, including “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and was given its highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award, in 2006. Brooks was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011 and received the Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress in 2020.

“The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it,” said Brooks. “My hope is that through time, the Garth Brooks name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night.”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/ViacomCBS