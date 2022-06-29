Travis Barker’s Son Landon Joins Machine Gun Kelly Onstage for “Die in California”

A few songs deep into his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, Machine Gun Kelly welcomed Travis Barker’s son, Landon, onstage for their collaboration track “Die in California.”

The track was included on MGK’s No. 1 album Mainstream Sellout, which was released back in March. Joining MGK and Barker on the song were rappers Gunna and Young Thug as they lent a few verses to the somber track.

Before welcoming Barker to the stage, MGK asked the crowd, “Does anybody in here ever feel lost sometimes?” To which the crowd responded with a unanimous “yes!”

He then segued into, “New York City, make some noise for Landon Barker!”

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

Just hours before the performance it was revealed that Landon’s Dad, Travis, was rushed to a medical center in Los Angeles for a still unknown medical emergency. Neither MGK nor Barker commented on the situation during the show.

MGK also ran through another Mainstream Sellout track during the set, “God Save Me” – whose title Travis Barker had tweeted earlier in the day, with many assuming it was in reference to his undisclosed medical issues.

The MGK tour will continue on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before winding around the country until August 13 when he will end the run in Cleveland, Ohio. Find all the dates and ticket options, HERE.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA