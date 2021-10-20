Award-Winning Actress Anya Taylor-Joy Sings “Downtown” from Film ‘Last Night in Soho’

Award-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who is known for her roles as Emma Woodhouse in the Jane Austin-inspired film Emma, and Beth Harmon in the hit Netflix show, The Queen’s Gambit, performed a pitch-perfect rendition of the song “Downtown” for the upcoming film Last Night in Soho, out October 29.

The actress-turned-singer posted about the recording on Instagram, saying, “It’s not every day you’re asked to record several versions of an iconic song. The sounds of the ‘60s was what first made me fall in love with music so I was overjoyed when Edgar asked me to give it a go. Please enjoy “Downtown (Downtempo)” from the #LastNightInSoho soundtrack. The single is available now and you can pre-order the soundtrack this Friday at https://ffm.bio/focusfeatures“

Taylor-Joy will play the lead role in writer-director Edgar Wright’s new film, Last Night in Soho, which is dubbed as a British psychological horror film. The synopsis on the IMDB website reads, “Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker”

The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Watch the enchanting, eerie performance below.

Taylor-Joy also recently announced that she has been cast as the voice of Princess Peach in the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie. She posted about the role on Instagram, saying, “Here we gooooo.”