Red Bull SoundClash Returns to the U.S. for the First Time in 10 Years

Today (October 20), Red Bull announced the return of its popular event Red Bull SoundClash to the United States for the first time in 10 years, with four shows slated for the fall in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville.

Red Bull SoundClash, which features a battle between two artists on two stages with the audience’s reaction (in decibel level) deciding the winner, says of the format: “This is not a concert. This is a Clash.”

Inspired by the culture of sound competitions in Kingston, Jamaica from the 1950s, Red Bull SoundClash is a musical tournament set over multiple rounds. The series will commence in Atlanta on November 30 with SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs Westside Boogie.

Next, in Houston on December 2, it will be The Suffers versus Tank and The Bangas. In Nashville, on December 9, it will be Bren Joy versus a Special Guest (TBA). And in Chicago on December 15, the match-up will involve Rico Nasty versus Danny Brown.

Below, find a full list of show descriptions:

Atlanta // November 30:

A Love Renaissance Special:

SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs Westside Boogie

Red Bull SoundClash teams up with Atlanta-based independent record label, management, and multi-media company, Love Renaissance (LVRN), for one special night at The Eastern. In celebration of the Love Renaissance collective, R&B singer-songwriter SHELLEY FKA DRAM and Compton-born Westside Boogie will face off in a live, head-to-head clash for the ages.

Houston // December 2:

The Suffers vs Tank and The Bangas

Red Bull SoundClash joins forces with The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas to celebrate the art, culture and musical genres of both headliners while showcasing their abilities in a ‘Queens of Gulf Coast Soul’ themed four-round face-off, featuring co-hosts Paul Wall and Big Freedia, special guests, and other familiar faces from the Texas and Louisiana music scenes.

Nashville // December 9:

Bren Joy vs TBA

Nashville gets ready for Red Bull SoundClash as Nashville native, Bren Joy brings the rhythm against special guests (TBA) as they go song-for-song in the ultimate face-off at Marathon Music Works.

Chicago // December 15:

Rico Nasty vs Danny Brown

The 2021 Red Bull SoundClash US series run culminates with two distinct and unparalleled hip-hop talents, both of which will descend on Radius for what might just be a show for the record books. D.C.’s lauded hyper-pop rapper Rico Nasty will clash with Detroit’s acclaimed “Hood Hipster” Danny Brown. These two artists are sure to create an indescribable energy.