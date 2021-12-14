Britney Spears Calls Out Diane Sawyer for Infamous 2003 Interview Following Justin Timberlake Split

Ever since Britney Spears first spoke out about her 13-year-long conservatorship earlier this year, the “Baby One More Time” singer has been revealing more and more about what went on behind closed doors. Once Spears publicly expressed her desire to end her conservatorship, she quickly called out her family for their lack of support. Now, Spears is addressing the egregious ways in which the entertainment industry took advantage of her conservatorship.

On Monday, December 13, Spears posted a lengthy message about her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. The Instagram post has since been deleted, but the statement provided Spears’ side of the infamous interview.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago?” Spears began. “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???

“Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a problem with shopping??? When I never left my apartment???” Spears wrote.

Spears also addressed her 2002 split from her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in the post. “Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” she added, “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

In response to Spears’ statement, her father’s legal representative made his own statement to Fox News. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy,” Jamie Spears’ representative said.

Despite this response, the pop star continued to condemn Sawyer’s line of questioning from the interview. Specifically, she further explained the depth of her conservatorship abuse. The message revealed that Spears was denied access to the majority of her earnings.

“I’m more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that i wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them,” she stated. “I’m embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime.”

Also in the message, was Spears’ announcement that she will likely never tour again. “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think I ever want to do it again,” she said. “I hated it.”

Check out the screenshots of Britney Spears’ most recent revelations here.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.