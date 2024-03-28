Britney Spears Claims She’s Changed Her Name, Fans Dreaming of New Music Under Alter Ego

By her own admission, Britney Spears has been going through it since her split from former backup dancer Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer recently opened up on social media about changing her name, nearly losing her phone and her struggle staying motivated at the gym.

Videos by American Songwriter

Britney Spears Says She’s Changed Her Name to Xila

Spears’ Instagram name now reads, “Xila Maria River Red.” In a post Wednesday (March 27,) she admitted, “Since I changed my name to XILA I actually am having a hard time understanding English.”

Spears also talked about her love of eating dinner alone and plugged Oribe hairspray in the post. She later touched on the “extremely tiny” Hebrew tattoo on the back of her neck.

“Mem Hei Shin … it means the power to heal!!!” wrote the “Lucky” singer. “It comes from the 72 names of God in Kabbalah which I studied a long time ago !! I should probably start studying it again.”

Spears ended her post by reminding her followers that “nothing is what it seems sometimes.”

“I portray that everything is completely perfect but trust me l’ve been through it as well,” she wrote. “I would share those struggles but they are too offensive to share … it would make other people extremely sad and honestly there’s not a damn thing I can do about it so just know my life is not as perfect as it seems … and remember my beautiful friends you’re not alone.”

[RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Excerpt from Upcoming Memoir: ‘I Didn’t Know What I Was Doing’]

Britney Has Previously Changed Her Name on Instagram

This marks the third time since January 2023 that Spears has changed her name on Instagram. The pop star told her followers, “I changed my name to River Red!!! Yet the fire is where it illuminates… to stare at it and jump right in with no fear at all!!!!”

In July 2023, the “Stronger” artist added Maria to her online moniker, making her name “Maria River Red.” She announced the update by posting a video of herself dancing to Santana’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria.”

Does the Name Change Indicate New Music? Fans “Can Dream”

Spears became “Xila Maria River Red” on Instagram in February. One Reddit user hoped the name change meant new music. “Britney should release an album under the alter ego xila maria river red and go all lana del rey on us (one can dream)” they wrote.

The Princess of Pop did previously vow to leave the music industry behind for good. However, she would later tease a new project on social media.

Featured image by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic