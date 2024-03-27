Meet Garth Brooks’ No. 1 Fan—Garth Brooks: “Oh My God! I Love Me”

Garth Brooks is one of the best-selling artists in country music history. Even his hard-to-find limited-release box sets and albums fly off the shelves. Additionally, his tours are massive events that regularly sell out in minutes after tickets become available. Some fans speculate that if his music was widely available on streaming platforms he would also rule the streaming charts. In short, millions of country fans love Brooks’ music. He just so happens to be one of those fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brooks revealed how much he enjoys listening to his music during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year. He appeared on the Emmy-winning talk show in November to celebrate Thanksgiving and discuss his latest box set.

[RELATED: Garth Brooks Announces 14th Studio Album ‘Time Traveler’ Out November 7, but There’s a Catch]

Garth Brooks Loves Listening to His Music

While talking about his limited-edition box set that was only available at Bass Pro Shops, Clarkson asked if Brooks listens to his old music. “Oh yeah,” he replied without skipping a beat. “Oh my God, I love me,” he added, getting a big laugh out of Clarkson. “You’re like, ‘Look at this jam I did back in 91,’” she joked

“I can’t believe I just said that,” Brooks exclaimed. “I’m getting way too comfortable around here,” he added. However, Clarkson told him there was nothing to be ashamed of. She enjoys listening to her music as well. “It’s actually very beautiful,” she said. “There are some things I look back on and I’m like ‘I did good on that one.’ Like, I get proud and I do listen to it,” Clarkson added. “I am a lot of my own listens.”

“When we were kids in Oklahoma and Texas, it was our dream to get to accomplish this,” Clarkson continued. “So it’s like you want to take advantage of that and really recognize the blessing. So, I get that.”

“Maybe guys are luckier than girls because girls are always harder on themselves, of course. But, guys keep it kind of conversational. So, you can listen to the old stuff and the old stuff isn’t singing as much as ‘just tell me the story,” Brooks added.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group