Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes Most Streamed Album in Spotify History

Congratulations are in order to Bad Bunny after his album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is now the most streamed album on Spotify. Spotify confirmed to Billboard that Un Verano Sin Ti surpassed Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) record, becoming the most streamed of all time.

According to Luminate, the album, released in May 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned 274,000 equivalent album units in the United States. The album also earned the largest streaming week for a Latin music album.

The album produced several hits including fan favorites “Me Porto Bonito,” and “Tití Me Preguntó.” The project featured collaborations with the Marias, Jhayco, and Chencho Corleone.

UVST held the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for a total of 13 weeks and achieved another impressive feat by placing 22 songs from the same set on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 21, 2022. This marked the highest number of songs in a week for a Latin music artist and the most songs performed entirely in Spanish.

Additionally, the album became the first non-English album to ever top the Year-End Billboard 200 chart. It also made history at the Grammys last year, as it became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year.

Bad Bunny’s major breakthrough in the U.S. came when he collaborated with Cardi B and J Balvin in 2018 in “I Like It,” as well as his hit with Drake, “Mia.” Back in 2020 the rapper also made history becoming the first non-English language act to be Spotify’s most streamed artist of the year, breaking his own record again in 2021.

Showcasing his talent, Bunny has received several accolades including four Latin Grammy Awards, three Grammy Awards, thirteen Lo Nuestro Awards and eight Billboard Music Awards. His most recent release, “Where She Goes,” premiered on May 18. The music video quickly went viral after it featured special appearances by Frank Ocean, Ronaldinho, Lil Uzi Vert and Dominic Fike.

(Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)