Barbra Streisand Teases New Song “Love Will Survive” After 6-Year Hiatus

While most know Barbra Streisand as the singer behind songs like “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”, “Woman in Love”, and “The Way We Were”, the icon is also an accomplished songwriter, director, producer, and actress. With a career spanning six decades, the star not only dominated the music industry but also the silver screen. Streisand holds several awards including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Releasing her last album, Walls, in 2018, it appears the hitmaker is back in the studio as she teased her first song in nearly six years.

On April 25, Streisand will release her new song, “Love Will Survive”, which features work by Charlie Midnight, Walter Afanasieff, and Hans Zimmer. Marking the first time she recorded a song specifically for a television series, Streisand discussed what inspired her to take on the project. She said, “Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago. And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.”

Barbra Streisand Receives Praise For Showing “Love Will Survive”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz not only surrounds a true story but writer Heather Morris wrote the novel centering around Lali, a Slovakian Jewish man, who finds himself working at Auschwitz. Tattooing identification numbers on prisoners, he soon sparks a relationship with Gita. Sharing a connection, the pair struggle to keep each other alive while Nazis keep track of their every move.

Claire Mundell, an executive producer for Synchronicity Films, praised Streisand for helping bring the story to life. “Barbra Streisand is one of the most renowned artists in the world. Barbra and her team have crafted the most beautiful song, based on Hans’ and Kara’s main theme for the show, and it sums up the key message of the series – love will survive.” Thrilled about the work they accomplished on the project, she concluded, “Recording the song with Barbra’s iconic vocals and William Ross conducting the LSO at Abbey Road Studios was an unforgettable moment and a memory I will treasure forever.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)