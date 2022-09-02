Bauhaus Cancels North American Tour Dates as Peter Murphy Goes to Rehab

Bauhaus has cancelled its string of upcoming fall North American tour dates after the group’s Peter Murphy enters rehab.

The band had been slated to tour the continent in September but those shows have now been nixed as the band’s vocalist has chosen to change things that needed changing.

The group shared a statement about the decision, which said, “It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year. Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being. Please contact your point of purchase regarding ticket refunds.”

While the news is likely a touch inconvenient for fans and those who had purchased tickets, it is always admirable when someone wants to work at quitting an addiction. The band and Murphy should be applauded for their efforts.

Fans can check out the cancelled dates below. They include Riot Fest and east coast, midwest, and southern dates in the U.S.

Previously, the band had postponed shows in their recent U.S. tour, citing an “unforeseen medical issue not associated with COVID-19” in May.

BAUHAUS: 2022 CANCELLED DATES

Sept. 6 – History (Toronto, ON)

Sept. 8 – Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 9 – Kings Theatre (New York, NY)

Sept. 10 – The Met (Philadelphia, PA)

Sept. 12 – Anthem (Washington, DC)

Sept. 13 – MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)

Sept. 14 – College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)

Sept. 16 – Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI)

Sept. 17 – Riot Fest (Chicago, IL)

Sept. 18 – Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN)

Sept. 20 – Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX)

Sept. 21 – 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Sept. 23 – Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

Sept. 26 – The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

Sept. 29 – Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)