Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie to Headline Cruel World Festival 2022

The Cruel World Festival is rescheduled for May 14, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Following the postponement of the festival in 2020, and its eventual cancellation due to the pandemic, Cruel World has returned, featuring a perfectly curated lineup of punk, post punk, and new wave artists from the ’70s through present.

Joining headliners Morrissey, Bauhaus, and Blondie during the one-day event are DEVO, The Damned, Echo & The Bunnymen, Public Image Ltd, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The Church, Berlin, and more.

In addition to general admission and VIP tickets, festival organizers Goldenvoice, are offering fans a selection of ticket packages, including Clubhouse and Clubhouse Platinum. Clubhouse ticket holders will have access to a centrally located indoor air-conditioned hideaway in the VIP area with panoramic views of the festival grounds, and exclusive access to an intimate upfront guest viewing area at both stages, while the Clubhouse Platinum includes all the features of the Clubhouse with additional exclusive access to the Platinum Lounge, a merchandise package, private festival entrance, and more.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced during the festival, with more information becoming available leading up to the event. The State of California urges attendees to wear a face mask, be fully vaccinated, or obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to attending.

Cruel World 2022 top headliner Morrissey will share music from his upcoming 14th album Bonfire of the Teenagers. Bauhaus, who recently reformed in 2019, are continuing to reschedule a collection of shows and festival dates originally scheduled throughout 2020, while Blondie are releasing a companion new EP of their concert film, Blondie: Vivir En La Habana.

Cruel World Fest 2022 Lineup (listed alphabetically):

45 Grave

Automatic

Bauhaus

Berlin

Black Marble

Blaqk Audio

Blondie

Christian Death

Cold Cave

Devo

Drab Majesty

Echo & The Bunnymen

English Beat

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

London After Midnight

Missing Persons

Morrissey

Public Image Ltd

Sextile

Soft Kill

The Church

The Damned

The KVB

The Meteors

The Psychedelic Furs

TR/ST

Violent Femmes



