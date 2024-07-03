Bebe Rexha Calls Out Music Industry: “Things Must Change Or I’m Telling All of My Truths”

Pop singer Bebe Rexha posted a Twitter/X thread recently, calling out the music industry and advocating for change in the system. She then threatened to “tell all my truths, the good the bad and the ugly” if the industry didn’t take a good hard look at itself.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time,” she began. Fans were notably concerned in the comments as Rexha continued. “I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly.”

Rexha then added to the thread, sharing her love for fans and their support. “This is not coming from a place of anger,” she wrote. “It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me.”

I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 2, 2024

[RELATED: 3 Pop Stars Who Were Turned Down by ‘American Idol’]

Despite Good Timing, Bebe Rexha’s Rant is Probably Not Marketing for New Single “I’m the Drama”

When one person on Twitter/X noted the good timing if the rant, claiming that it came around the same time as the release of Bebe Rexha’s newest single “I’m the Drama,” Rexha fired back that she has “no budget” for marketing and that she’s “FED UP.”

Fans gathered in the comments to show their support and urge her to tell her truth. “We are here to support you! Get this out of your system so it won’t hurt you anymore,” one fan wrote. Another speculated, “she KNOWS how fraudulent spotify has been lately but sadly they silence her. i wish we could do something to help her end all this mess…”

This morning, July 3, she posted a follow-up for fans. “Thank you to everyone checking up on me,” she wrote. “I’m working through these issues and fighting for what I deserve. Many news outlets have asked for an interview. If you want to write about me please support my new music. Thank you again. Love you.”

Thank you to everyone checking up on me. I'm working through these issues and fighting for what I deserve. Many news outlets have asked for an interview. If you want to write about me please support my new music. Thank you again. Love you. 🙏🏼 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 3, 2024

Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Pride In London