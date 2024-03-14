Staind and Breaking Benjamin Announce Co-Headlining Tour for 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Staind and Breaking Benjamin have just announced a co-headlining tour for 2024 that will see the pair performing in amphitheaters and pavilions across the country. They’ll be starting their joint tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pennsylvania on September 10th before wrapping up at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Texas on October 25th.

While a co-headlining tour of Staind and Breaking Benjamin is more than enough to get fans to come out and enjoy a show, the duo is bringing a crazy list of supporting acts. Daughtry, Lakeview, and Catch Your Breath will also be joining the bands, adding three solid reasons to buy a ticket.

If you want to see Staind and Breaking Benjamin live together on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Breaking Benjamin has a history of sharing the stage with some of rock’s best. This isn’t their first time touring with another massive act, as they’ve previously toured with Disturbed, Theory of a Deadman, and Jinjer.

Staind’s latest album, Confessions of the Fallen, came out last September to critical acclaim. It was the band’s first album in over 12 years and fans are more than excited at the opportunity to see it performed live.

Staind and Breaking Benjamin are already great acts in their own right and together they’ll put on a show no fan will want to miss. With their extensive list of top-tier supporting acts, each concert will feel like a mini-festival. Get your tickets to any of the pair’s shows this year directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

09/10 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/11 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/13 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center

09/14 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/18 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

09/19 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/21 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/22 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

09/26 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/28 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/01 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/03 – Denver, Colorado – The JunkYard

10/05 – West Valley City, Utah – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/06 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

10/08 – Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre

10/09 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

10/13 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center

10/15 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/18 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/19 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

10/22 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

10/24 – The Woodlands, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/25 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

FAQs

When do tickets for Staind’s and Breaking Benjamin’s Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Staind’s and Breaking Benjamin’s shows will be on sale Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Staind’s and Breaking Band’s tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for The Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour?

Use code KEY to gain access or STAIND24. If you’re a member of Breaking Benjamin’s fan club, you may have an early opportunity to buy tickets as well.

How much do Staind and Breaking Benjamin tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 18 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour?

Breaking Benjamin is offering limited VIP packages with backstage passes included. These are limited, so if you want a chance to meet the band we suggest acting quickly.

While we’ve listed all of Staind’s and Breaking Benjamin’s joint ventures for 2024, they both have their own tour dates too. If you don’t see a date near you, or only prefer to see one of the bands, head to their websites for full tour information.

Is there an age restriction for the Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Staind and Breaking Benjamin tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Staind and Breaking Benjamin merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour?

Staind and Breaking Benjamin will be joined by Daughty, Lakeview, and Catch Your Breath for different dates on their tour run, giving fans a crazy list of supporting acts to check out.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

