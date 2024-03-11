Staind and Breaking Benjamin Announce Co-Headlining 2024 Tour With Daughtry

Nu-metal alt-rock bands Staind and Breaking Benjamin are kicking off a major co-headlining tour throughout the United States in 2024. The Stained and Breaking Benjamin 2024 Tour will be supported by Daughtry and Lakeview, and the trek will span September and October.

The Stained and Breaking Benjamin 2024 Tour will start on September 10 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake (without support from Daughtry). The tour will end on October 25 in Austin, Texas at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, unless additional final dates are added.

If you want to get in on tickets to the Staind and Breaking Benjamin 2024 Tour, you have a few different sources to choose from. Multiple presale events on Ticketmaster will kick off on March 12 and 13. Check out Staind’s website for artist presale info. A Live Nation presale will also be available using the code “KEY”.

General on-sale will start on March 15 at 10:00 am EDT. If you missed out on the presale and your chosen tour date has sold out, check out what’s going on over at Stubhub. Stubhub is a great spot to score sold-out tickets, sometimes at a price lower than face value. And with the FanProtect Guarantee, you won’t have to worry about any shifty business. Tickets on Stubhub are guaranteed to be scam-free.

September 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (Without Daughtry)

September 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

September 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

September 19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 26 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 01 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

October 03 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard

October 05 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 06 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Amphitheatre

October 08 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

October 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

October 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

October 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

October 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

October 24 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Without Lakeview)

October 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

